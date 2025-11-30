GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Pope Leo XIV removes shoes but declines to pray in visit to Istanbul's Blue Mosque

Walking in white socks, Pope Leo bowed slightly before entering the Sultan Ahmed Mosque

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Pope Leo XIV visited the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the “Blue Mosque.”
Pope Leo XIV visited the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the “Blue Mosque.”
X / Vatican news

Pope Leo XIV, on his first official visit to a Muslim place of worship as leader of the Catholic Church, toured Istanbul's famed Blue Mosque on Saturday in a high-profile gesture aimed at promoting interfaith respect.

The pontiff, the first US pope in history, removed his shoes as a sign of respect before entering the sprawling 17th-century mosque, which can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers, and was led on a 20-minute tour by the mosque's imam and the mufti of Istanbul.

While the Vatican had earlier indicated the Pope might observe a 'brief moment of silent prayer,' Pope Leo did not appear to pray. An imam from the mosque, Asgin Tunca, confirmed he had invited the Pope to pray, calling the mosque "Allah's house," but the offer was declined.

Instead, the visit was marked by quiet observation. The Holy See Press Office stated that "The Pope experienced the visit to the Mosque in silence, in a spirit of recollection and attentive listening, with deep respect for the place and for the faith of those who gather there in prayer."

Walking in white socks, Pope Leo smiled and bowed slightly before entering the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, as it is officially known, and was seen joking with the lead muezzin—the official who performs the daily calls to prayer.

This visit follows a tradition established by recent popes. Leo XIV is the fifth pontiff to visit Turkey, tracing the footsteps of Paul VI (1967), John Paul II (1979), Benedict XVI (2006), and Francis (2014) in making a respectful gesture to Turkey's Muslim majority. The mosque, completed in 1617 by Sultan Ahmed I, is considered one of Istanbul's most important religious sites.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pope Leo XIV meets the clergy at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

Pope in Iznik: How is visit linked to the Nicene Creed?

4m read
In a December 1983 file photo provided by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope John Paul II meets Mehmet Ali Agca, in Agca's prison cell in Rome.

Attacker of John Paul II removed from Turkish town

2m read
Pope Leo XIV is escorted by security members upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, marking the beginning of his first foreign trip.

Pope lands in Turkey to meet Erdogan on first trip

3m read
Pope Leo XIV prays at the end of his first weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on May 21, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV to pray at site of 2020 Beirut port blast

3m read