Cairo: An Egyptian woman was arrested for having attempted to fingerprint her dead sister on blank contracts allegedly to seize her wealth, a semi-official news portal has reported.
The 59-year-old suspect, a school employee in the Delta province of Dakahlia, was caught trying to fingerprint her deceased sister on six blank contracts in a morgue at the Mansoura University Hospital, Akhbar Al Youm Gate added.
The woman’s illegal practice was exposed by a female employee for Islamic ritual washing of the dead in the place where she purportedly noticed the suspect was trying to dip her deceased sister’s finger in ink to stamp it on the contracts she had at the time.
The professional washer informed security personnel at the hospital of the alleged act.
Police investigations revealed that the suspect has four sisters who are at odds over sharing inheritance of their deceased sister who had no children to inherit her.
However, the suspect denied she had attempted to seize her late sister’s wealth, claiming that the latter before death had decided to give up her property for an orphanage, but passed away before being able to do so.
Justifying her act in the morgue, the suspect also alleged she had decided to fingerprint her sister posthumously to execute her wish for donating the property to the orphanage, according to the report.
Local prosecutors ordered her be remanded for 15 days pending investigations.