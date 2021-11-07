‘We were not made for this life and have no place in a world full of lies, betrayal’

Abu Dhabi: Two Egyptian medical and engineering students committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in an Alexandria’s hotel on Friday night, local media reported.

Investigations by the Egyptian Prosecutor’s revealed the students were from the Arab Academy of Science and Technology and belonged to wealthy families in the Mediterranean city. They committed suicide in their underwear and used plastic bags to take their lives.

Investigations also showed the medical student booked a room in the hotel. The next day the engineering student joined him, locked the room and broke off the key in the lock, so that no one could open the door and rescue them.

Investigations also revealed that the two students, Amr 21, and Ali, 20, each soaked a towel in chloroform, placed it in a mask and wore it. Then they covered their head and face with nylon bags.

Egyptian media said security services found a suicide note left by the deceased stating, “We are fed up with our lives.”

When their phones were searched, it was found the note was exchanged by the duo and read, “We were not made for this life and have no place in a world full of lies, betrayal and deception.”

There were no apparent injuries,; the authorities stepped up their investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Egypt’s chief prosecutor has order an autopsy on the two bodies of the deceased to determine the cause of death.

He also ordered seizing the suicide tools, sending them to the forensic medicine.

Hotel officials and guests in the adjacent rooms as well as families of the deceased were summoned for questioning.