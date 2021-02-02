Cairo: Egypt’s chief prosecutor Hamada Al Sawai has ordered a suspected killer of four people go on a criminal trial in a case that has riveted local media attention.
The suspect, identified as Ghadafi Faraj, is charged with killing his wife, two other women and a man more than three years ago.
The murders were committed in Giza and the coastal city of Alexandria over the period from 2015 to 2017, legal sources said.
The suspected killer, dubbed in the media the “serial murder of Giza” had buried the victims’ corpses, the sources said. The motives or details of the murders are not clear yet.
Prosecutors backed up the charges against Faraj by testimonies given by 17 witnesses and confessions made by the defendants.
Bodies of the four victims were exhumed and DNA samples taken from them were found identical with their relatives.
The defendant had enacted the four murders, according to prosecutors. No date has been set for the start of the trial.