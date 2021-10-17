Dubai: A team of Egyptian surgeons has removed a mobile phone from a man’s stomach, six months after he inexplicably swallowed it, local media reported.
The bizarre incident came to light after the man arrived at Aswan University Hospital in a very bad state, suffering from severe abdominal pain.
It is not clear how and why the man swallowed the cell phone.
Medical tests including X-Ray and CT-scans revealed a strange object in the man’s belly, causing severe inflammation in his stomach and intestines.
He was immediately taken to the operation theatre. The two-hour long surgery was a success, and the phone was removed.
Dr. Mohammed Al Dahshouri, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Aswan University, said: “The incident was the first of its kind. It was really bizarre, as the man did not reveal why he swallowed the mobile phone.”
The patient was told the device had posed a huge threat to his life due to the battery containing harmful chemicals.
Dr. Al Dahshouri said the patient is now in a stable condition and being provided with the necessary care.