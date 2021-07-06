Cairo: A speeding car had crashed into a roadside coffee shop in Egypt, injuring 10 people, including the driver, local media reported Tuesday.
Clients at the café on a highway linking the coastal cities of Ismailia and Suez were watching a local league football match on TV when the car ploughed into the site, according to media reports.
Investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the wheel due to high speed.
Police seized the car pending investigations while its driver were hospitalised. Victims sustained injuries including factures and suspected concussions.
Reckless driving is a main reason for road crashes in Egypt.
In recent years, authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences and built a network of nationwide roads.