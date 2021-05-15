Dubai: Unable to bear the loss of his mother, a 21-year-old Egyptian man committed suicide by throwing himself in front of a train, local media reported.
The Egyptian mother passed away one month ago after battling COVID-19.
In a heart-touching Facebook message shared before his death, the deceased said: “If you no longer hear anything about me, then just pray for me. Forgive me… pray for me."
One of the man's closest friends also died days before his mother’s death, which caused the man to sink into depression.
“May Allah rest your soul in eternal peace Mum. Your death has completely broken my heart. I was living for you only. Your Eid is paradise,” the young man wrote on his social media accounts.