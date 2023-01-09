Dubai: Six people were killed after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in the Qulta neighbourhood of the city of Assiut, southern Egypt, local media reported.
The building, which collapsed on Sunday, was reduced to rubble. Rescue teams recovered six bodies from under the rubble of the building.
Essam Saad, the province’s governor, confirmed that two survivors were pulled out of the wreckage alive and were rushed to a local hospital.
A video shared on social media shows rescuers attempting to dig through the debris at the scene, where bulldozers and other equipment were also dispatched to clear and secure the site.
People living in the surrounding buildings were asked to vacate due to structural concerns. Rescue teams were still searching for survivors on Sunday night, using bulldozers and diggers to lift debris as the security forces cordoned off the area around the building.