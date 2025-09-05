GOLD/FOREX
Dramatic footage shows Israeli strike on Gaza high-rise

Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as people rushed to safety

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and AFP
1 MIN READ

Footage has emerged showing the moment an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise building in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, south of Gaza City. The dramatic video captures the instant the missile hit, sending plumes of smoke and debris into the sky as residents nearby scrambled to take cover.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the building was targeted because Hamas was allegedly using it for operational purposes. The strike comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region, which have seen repeated exchanges of fire and heightened tensions along the Gaza-Israel border.

Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as people rushed to safety, fearing further attacks in the densely populated area. Emergency services were quickly on the scene, though the full extent of the damage and casualties has not yet been independently verified.

The Al-Rimal neighbourhood, a central and well-known district of Gaza City, has previously been hit during past escalations, and residents described the latest strike as another devastating blow to civilian life and infrastructure.

The incident underscores the volatility of the conflict and the risks faced by those living in the crossfire, as international observers continue to call for de-escalation and the protection of civilians on all sides.

