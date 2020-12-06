Cairo Appeals Court rules no criminal case may be opened into them

Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian appeals court on Saturday ordered a long-running investigation into 20 non-governmental organisations accused of illegally receiving foreign funds be shelved, effectively closing it for good, local media reported.

The Cairo Appeals Court presided over by Chief Justice Ali Mokhtar has ruled that no criminal case may be opened into the 20 organisations and that investigations have concluded.

The move comes on the eve of a state visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Paris.

The case known locally as “Case 173” dates back to shortly after the 2011 revolution that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Authorities in December 2011 raided the headquarters of multiple NGOs including US-based Freedom House, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.

Egyptian state media accused them of involvement in a foreign plot to destabilise the country, in a case that strained ties between Cairo and the Obama administration.

The raids led to charges against 43 defendants, including Egyptians and other Arab citizens as well as Americans and Europeans.

Tried in absentia

Many, such as Sam Lahood - son of Ray Lahood who served as US Transportation Secretary under Barack Obama - had left Egypt but were tried in absentia.

In 2013 they were all handed prison terms of between one and five years.

In 2016, a court also froze the Egypt-based assets of several of the organisations and imposed travel bans on their staff, as well as opening investigations into new organizations and individuals.

In December 2018, the original 43 defendants were acquitted, but the asset freezes and travel bans remained in place.