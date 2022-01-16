Cairo: Egypt’s top prosecutor has ordered an inquiry into the death of celebrated TV host Wael Al Ebrashi, who passed away last week due to complications from COVID-19.
Al Ebrashi, who died at the age of 58, contracted COVID-19 in December 2020 and was later hospitalised after his health deteriorated.
After Al Ebrashi’s death, his widow accused a doctor, who had initially treated him at home, of causing his death by allegedly giving him unregistered pills and of smoking heavily while treating him.
The complainant also blamed the doctor for damaging her husband’s lungs resulting in pulmonary fibrosis.
Chief Prosecutor Hamada Al Sawi said the investigation was in response to Mrs Al Ebrashi’s complaint filed to public prosecution.
In her suit, the widow accused the doctor of committing a “full-fledged murder” and killing her husband, Egyptian media reported.
Al Ebrashi, who was also a well-known journalist, hosted several popular shows on Egyptian TV stations, including the state television.