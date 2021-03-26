Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi vowed “deterrent” punishment for anyone found responsible for the rail crash that left 32 people dead.
The accident occurred in the governorate of Sohag, about 460 kilometres south of Cairo, where two passenger trains rammed into each another, causing four coaches to over turn.
The National Railway Authority said the crash happened after unknown individuals turned on emergency brakes installed on rail cars, causing one train to stop.
“Deterrent punishment will be meted out to everyone who caused this painful accident through negligence, corruption or any other cause without delay,” Al Sissi said in a Facebook post.
“The pain, which wrenches our hearts today, will only increase our determination to end such a type of disasters,” he added.
91 injured
The crash also injured 91 other people, according to the Health Ministry.
Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and ministers of health, transport, local development, social solidarity and Higher Education went to the site of the crash.
In the wake of a deadly train crash in 2019, Egypt stepped up its efforts to overhaul its rickety rail service.
Egypt’s worst rail accident happened in 2002 in which at least 350 people were killed.