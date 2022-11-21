Dubai: An Egyptian nurse unintentionally killed a security guard after she fell on him while trying to commit suicide by jumping off the 6th floor of a hospital where both were working, local media reported.
According to media reports, the nurse had psychological issues which pushed her to think of committing suicide.
Upon making up her mind, she jumped off the 6th floor of the hospital.
The nurse fell on a security guard who was walking below the window, killing him after he suffered serious fractures and bruises. However, the woman survived and was admitted to hospital for treatment. The security guard is said to have married recently and has one child.