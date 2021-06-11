Dubai: An Egypt mosque’s Imam was stabbed to death in front of several bystanders in Al Salahat village in Dakahlia Governorate, local media reported.
The footage taken by surveillance cameras shows the moment when the attacker approached Imam and preacher Walid Omar Ezz Eldeen and stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene.
Later, police arrested a young man, who is an engineering student and a relative of the victim. He confessed that he stabbed the Imam over a family dispute.
The accused was monitoring the victim who was on his way to the mosque.
The crime is the latest in a series of violence incidents reported in the country.