Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested for deliberately strangling his sister to death while she was preparing Iftar to break their fast, local media reported.
According to Al Sharq newspaper, the suspect turned out to be mentally ill and that he had admitted to killing his 27-year-old sister for unknown reasons.
Hardly a day passes by in Egypt without local media reporting a grisly crime, triggering fears of a spike in violence in the country of over 100 million people.
Last week, a journalist in the state-run Al Ahram newspaper has committed suicide in his office.
The journalist, named Emad Al Fekky, committed suicide by hanging himself in his office on the fourth floor in the famous Al Ahram newspaper building in downtown Cairo, in the early hours of Thursday.