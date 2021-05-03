Dubai: An Egyptian man reportedly killed his 34-year-old wife using a kitchen knife a few minutes before Iftar, after the couple engaged in a row, local media reported.
Soon after committing the crime, the 36-year-old suspect called the local police alleging his wife has fallen on some sharp glass causing her serious injuries that led to her death.
He said while his wife was preparing Iftar, she felt exhausted and fell on sharp glasses, causing serious injuries in her neck, chin and head.
However, police suspected foul play. While being interrogated, the husband seemed a bit confused and his answers were not convincing.
This raised doubts around the husband being the killer and the investigation ended up proving that he was indeed behind the crime. “We had a row while she was preparing Iftar and I lost my mind. I grabbed a kitchen knife and killed her,” he said in his confession.
The suspect has been arrested and will be referred to public prosecution for legal actions.