Dubai: A young Egyptian man allegedly killed his disabled father and kept his body hidden inside his room for two days before disappearing, local media reported.
According to police records, the victim’s sister discovered the heinous crime when she visited her 46-year-old brother, who was living with his son after the death of his wife.
“When I entered my brother’s house, I found him lying in a pool of blood with deep injuries in the neck. I immediately reported the crime to police,” the woman said.
She accused her nephew of beating, torturing and killing his father due to his constant rejection of his (son's) drug addiction.
Police patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene and found the disabled man drenched in blood with signs of torture all over his body.
Police said the woman’s accusation were upheld by the fact that the victim’s son had disappeared.
The suspect was later arrested and admitted to killing his father and living with his dead body for two days.
“I grabbed a piece of glass bottle and slaughtered my father. I lived with the corpse for two days,” the murderer said in his confession.
The suspect will be in detention for four days pending investigation and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal actions.