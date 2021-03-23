According to sources close to the investigation, the victim, who is in her 30s, stood against her husband’s wishes to remarry and reminded him of all the good things she had done for him. Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: An Egyptian man in his 40s has strangled his wife to death for opposing his desire to marry a 23-year-old widowed cousin, local media reported.

She also reminded him that had it not been for her, he would not be financially capable, and that it is not fair to marry another woman with her money. This enraged the husband, and prompted him to strangle her with the headscarf she was wearing.

Upon being interrogated, the husband said that he wasn’t in his right mind when he hit his wife with a stick before choking her to death. “All I was thinking about was the money I would inherit from his widowed cousin, whom I would marry and be happy with. That was what motivated me to silence my wife forever,” the killer said in his confession.

A few hours later after his crime, the victim’s sister went to their apartment and was shocked to see her sister lying dead. She started screaming and neighbours rushed to the scene.