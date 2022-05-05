Cairo: Wads of banknotes allegedly hidden by an Egyptian man inside a gas cooker were largely burnt after his wife had by mistake switched on the appliance without knowing about the money.
Images of the partially charred notes went online, with the ruined sum of money estimated at 420,000 Egyptian pounds, equivalent to Dh83,445.
The man, identified only by the first name Karem, told Egyptian newspaper Al Watan that the incident happened nearly two weeks ago when his wife turned on the cooker and unintentionally burnt the money that he had hidden them there without her knowledge.
“The money caught fire, sending off a strange smell that was found to have been caused by the burning money inside,” he was quoted as saying.
The money was savings for business planned by the man who is in his 30s and lives in the Nile Delta governorate of Al Beheira, media reports said.