A lack of oxygen supply has been attributed to the deaths

Prosecutors in a province north of Cairo started Sunday an inquiry into the deaths of COVID-19 patients in a hospital allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Cairo: Prosecutors in a province north of Cairo started Sunday an inquiry into the deaths of COVID-19 patients in a hospital allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply.

A video went viral on social media showing a number of patients lying on beds inside a hospital as nurses moving around to save them in the province of Sharkia.

One stunned nurse is seen cowering on the floor.

A person is heard inside the video claiming that all the patients in the ICU unit had died due to lack of machine oxygen without giving a specific figure.

Governor of Sharkia Dr Mamdouh Ghurab said four patients on ventilators in the Central Hussanyia Hospital had died from COVID-19 and that they had chronic diseases. He denied in media remarks that their death was due to oxygen shortage.

“Oxygen to the coronavirus patients in the ICU is also supplied to incubators and general care in the same hospital,” he added, saying that no deaths happened in the other units.

Director summoned

Local prosecutors summoned the hospital director and several doctors for questioning, local media reported.

The purported incident comes shortly after allegations swirled about a similar incident in another quarantine hospital in the Egyptian Delta province of Gharbia.

Egyptian public prosecution Saturday night said it opened an investigation into the death of two COVID-19 patients allegedly after oxygen supply had been switched off. The prosecution added in a statement that the investigation is seeking to know if the deaths were deliberately caused or the result of negligence.

In recent weeks, Egypt has seen a surge in virus infection rates, prompting the government to tighten precautionary measures.