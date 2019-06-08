Cairo - Egyptian security forces killed four suspected extremists in restive North Sinai allegedly involved in a deadly attack this week on a police checkpoint, the interior ministry said Saturday.

It said the suspects were killed in a shootout as security forces raided a building used as a hideout in the town of Al Arish, and three assault rifles and a explosive vest were seized.

Since Wednesday’s attack claimed by Daesh on a checkpoint, southwest of Al Arish, the capital of North Sinai, in which eight policemen died, operations by security forces have killed a total of 26 “terrorists”, according to the ministry.

The hotspot of North Sinai in eastern Egypt has long been a centre of insurgents affiliated with Daesh.

In February 2018, the army launched a nationwide offensive against the militants.

According to official figures, around 650 militants have been killed since the start of the operation, while the army has lost some 50 soldiers.