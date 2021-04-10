Cairo: Egypt has imposed a three-month ban on exporting local beans, as part of the country’s preparations for the holy month of Ramadan.
Stewed beans are a popular dish for many Egyptians in the pre-dawn Suhur meal in Ramadan, expected to start on Tuesday. The ban on bean exports took effect as of the beginning of April, according to Egypt’s official Gazette.
Egyptian Minister of Commerce and Industry Nevin Jama said that ban was issued in coordination with the Ministry of Supply as part of the state plan to meet citizens’ needs of basic commodities ahead of Ramadan.
Local market
“The decision to stop bean exports has boosted the strategic stocks of the food item,” the minister said. She added that previous similar bans had helped stabilise the prices of the staple at the local market.
Bean consumption usually triples in Egypt during Ramadan compared to other months, according to market observers.