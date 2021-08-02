Dubai: An Egyptian high school student on Saturday committed suicide by taking a poisonous substance due to the difficulty of biology exam, local media reported.
Marwa, 18, was not able to answer the difficult questions of the biology exam. She was severely depressed and took the poisonous substance after returning home in the village of Toukh in Qalubiya Governorate in lower Egypt.
The body was taken to the Banha University Hospital, where the forensic report showed that the teenager’s death was caused by poisonous substance.
The public prosecution launched an investigation into the incident. Family told prosecutors that she was very upset when she came home after finishing the exam. Traces of the poisonous substance were found next to her body when the family discovered the incident and took her to hospital.