Dubai: Hamada Al Faqir, the owner of a famous restaurant chain in Egypt was shot dead by four men for refusing to hire them as security guards, local media reported.
Judicial sources revealed that Hamada Al Faqir, the owner of the Kababji restaurant chain in Giza, was shot 13 times in the head on Sunday following a financial dispute between him and the suspects.
According to preliminary investigations, the perpetrators attacked Al Faqir on his farm in the 6th of October City. They fired 13 bullets at the victim, as one penetrated his head and killed him instantly.
The culprits were arrested and the Public Prosecution ordered their detention for four days in pre-trial after they confessed to murdering the businessman due to financial disputes with him.