Abu Dhabi: In an initiative to support families receiving a new baby amid economic difficulties caused by COVID-19 and counter the campaign against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), a charitable association in Gharbia province, northern Egypt, is allocating a cash gift and a monthly salary for one year for each baby named after the Prophet, local media reported.
Last month, the Muslim Council of Elders denounced what it described as “a systematic campaign” against the Prophet Mohammad and the sanctities of Islam under the slogan of freedom of expression.
The council also denounced the recent killing of a French teacher as well as the stabbing and attempted murder of two Muslim women near the Eiffel Tower.
Social responsibility
“All these incidents are abhorrent terrorism, no matter who committed them or what their motives were,” the council said.
The council said that freedom of expression comes with the social responsibility of respecting the rights of others and does not allow for exploiting religions for political purposes or for electoral campaigns.
The council called on Muslims in the West to adhere to the principles of coexistence and peace, as well as to enhance their contribution towards development in their countries.
Earlier, French President Macron gave a controversial speech where he announced that France has put in place a strategy to fight what he called “Islamic separatism” within the country, and said he would send a bill to France’s parliament early next year to that effect.