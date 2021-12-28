Cairo: A burglar fell asleep while inside the would-be victim’s house in the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor and was handed over to police, local media reported.
The city’s police received a report from the house owner that he had caught the thief sleeping in a bedroom.
Police investigations showed the suspect, aged 30, had sneaked into the house in central Luxor with the intention of burglarising it while its inhabitants were away, but he was overwhelmed by sleep.
On returning home, the family were surprised to find the stranger sleeping like a log in the bed past midnight.
The suspect is being kept in custody as police are checking his criminal record. He faces charges of attempted larceny.