Dubai: A state of sorrow has submerged an Egyptian village in the Beni Suef Governorate after the sudden death of a bride-to-be, just a few hours before her wedding party.
Local media reported the 28-year-old, Alaa Mohammed, died of a heart attack.
Tributes, condolences and prayers for her soul poured in on social media platforms, calling her the “pride of paradise”. Hundreds of people from the deceased’s village and nearby villages participated in performing the funeral prayers on her body.
The death of Alaa was discovered after her family got worried after she was unusually late for a long time inside her room. They knocked on the door, but she did not answer. They had to open the door by force, and they were shocked to see her lying on the floor. The family called the doctor who told them she was already dead. He also told the family she died of a heart attack.