Dubai: The Egyptian government has issued a formal ban on the wearing of face-covering niqabs in schools, with the new policy set to take effect at the beginning of the next academic term, starting on September 30.
Education Minister Reda Hegazy made the announcement, clarifying that students would still have the option to wear a headscarf but must not obscure their faces in any manner.
Hegazy emphasised the importance of allowing students to make their choices regarding wearing hijab independently, free from external influence or pressure.
He also urged educators, especially those teaching Arabic language, religious studies, and social and psychological education, to implement this policy with kindness and sensitivity, taking into account the psychological well-being and age appropriateness of the students.
The niqab ban, a traditional garment with deep religious significance for many Muslim women, has stirred strong reactions on social media.
While some vehemently oppose the ban, others expressed their support, reflecting the divided opinions within Egyptian society.
Critics argue that the ban infringes upon religious freedoms guaranteed by the Egyptian constitution and violates civil liberties. They assert that the state should not dictate individuals’ religious attire choices. It’s worth noting that various public and private institutions in Egypt have already implemented niqab bans. For example, Cairo University prohibited face veils for teaching staff in 2015, and this rule was upheld by an Egyptian court in 2020.