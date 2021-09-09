Abu Dhabi: A multi-storey building collapsed in Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead, local media reported.
Police cordoned off the area in Shubra El Kheima, a northern suburb of Cairo, in Al Qalyubiyyah governorate, while civil defence and paramedics sifted through the rubble in a search and rescue operation.
Civil defence teams were able to retrieve two bodies from under the rubble. One of the dead was identified as Alaa El Din Mohamed Abdel Rahim Bayoumi Dabash, 63, a lawyer and owner of a law firm in the property, known as the Lux building. The identity of the other body is not yet known.
While authorities were inspecting neighbouring properties, and the extent of the impact on them, it was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. But building collapses are common in Egypt due to illegal construction, and poor enforcement of regulations.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution ordered an urgent investigation into the reasons behind the collapse.