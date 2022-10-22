Cairo: An Egyptian court had sentenced nine members of one family to death after convicting them of murdering a man and mutilating his body, local media report.
The convicts are a man, his wife, their three sons, his brother, the latter’s wife and their two sons.
The preliminary death verdict was delivered by a criminal court in Minya city in south Egypt.
The ruling will be referred to the nation’s highest Islamic authority, the Republic’s Mufti, for approval, a legal procedure in the country in cases involving death sentences.
The case is related to a fight between two families over a marriage dispute.
During the violence, one family, wielding long knives and sticks, ambushed the other, killed one of them and injured his son.
After the murder, they mutilated the dead body and moved a car over it, according to Al Shorouk newspaper.
The nine accused were arrested and put on trial.