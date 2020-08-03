Abu Dhabi: Eight people were killed and seven others were injured after a minibus sank in a canal in Monsha’at Al Qanater City, Giza Governorate.
Police received a report of an overturned minibus in the Mariouteya Canal, and a river rescue unit was immediately dispatched to the accident site.
The rescue teams succeeded in recovering seven injured passengers - one of which who was in a serious condition who died at the hospital, according to German news agency DPA. The eight dead bodies were transferred to the morgue.
Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the bus lost control while on the Mariouteya Canal road and it ended up on its roof in the canal.