Dubai: Fourteen people died and six others were injured after a fishing boat capsized in Maryout Lake in Alexandria, Egypt. However, only eight bodies have been found until now, local media reported.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution said it launched an investigation into the accident, which involves 20 individuals and questioned the relatives of the victims, the injured at hospital, and eye witnesses. Those were families who were returning from a trip to an island. The likely cause of the accident is that the boat hit a rock.
The Ministry of Health and Population stated that people on board include women, and five children aged between six months and nine years.
The search for the missing bodies is still ongoing, and they are likely to be found in a short time because of the many fishing nets in the lake whose depth varies between three and eight metres.