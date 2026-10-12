Dubai firm expands into Africa with new Nairobi hub

Synarchy Consulting targets growing demand for AI adoption, digital transformation
Dubai: As African governments and businesses accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, a Dubai-based advisory firm has established a permanent presence in Kenya to tap into growing demand for technology-driven transformation across the continent.
Synarchy Consulting has opened its Africa hub in Nairobi, expanding its operations after four years of working with governments, development institutions, financial organisations and businesses across several African markets.
The new office, located at the Global Trade Centre in Nairobi’s Westlands district, will serve as the company’s regional base for projects involving artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, institutional reforms and economic development programmes.
The expansion also reflects strengthening business links between the UAE and Africa, particularly in technology, professional services and digital innovation.
According to the company, African institutions are increasingly looking beyond experimenting with AI towards identifying practical applications, establishing responsible governance frameworks and measuring the impact of technology investments.
Ramki Jayaraman, Managing Partner of Synarchy Consulting, said the decision to establish a permanent office followed several years of engagement across the continent.
“Africa has been part of my professional life for decades, and the work we have delivered across the continent over the past four years has reinforced how quickly the advisory agenda is changing. Institutions are no longer asking only what AI can do. They are asking where it can create meaningful impact, how it should be adopted responsibly and how results can be verified,” he said.
The Nairobi operation will focus on five areas: AI strategy and capacity building, institutional transformation, development programme delivery and assurance, digital public infrastructure, and business transformation.
These services will include helping governments assess their readiness for AI, develop digital strategies and strengthen institutional capabilities.
Another priority will be supporting development programmes aimed at youth employment, entrepreneurship and digital skills training.
The firm said it has already participated in multi-country assignments involving programme design, research, monitoring, evaluation and independent quality assurance.
Its advisory approach combines international expertise with local professionals and specialist partners to address the different regulatory, economic and institutional conditions across African markets.
Synarchy also uses an AI-assisted research methodology called ARIA to analyse information and support evidence-based recommendations.
Jayaraman said the company would avoid applying identical advisory models across different countries.
“We do not see Africa as a single market, and we do not believe advisory models developed elsewhere can simply be transplanted from one country to another,” he said.