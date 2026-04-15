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Drone strike hits Iranian Kurds, one killed, 3 wounded: exiled group

Warplane downs bomb-laden drones as Kurdish camps in Iraq come under attack

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AFP
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A copy of the Shahed-139 drone.
A copy of the Shahed-139 drone.
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A drone struck an Iranian Kurdish group on Tuesday, killing a woman in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, a party official told AFP.

It was the first such attack against Iranian Kurds in Iraqi Kurdistan since a fragile ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran took effect in the region last week.

Commander Mohammed Hakimi from the exiled Komala party blamed the attack on "Iran and its affiliated militias".

During the Middle East war, Iran has repeatedly struck positions belonging to Iranian Kurdish exiled groups in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

Komala party's Camp Sordas hit

A drone hit the Komala party's Camp Sordash late in the afternoon, Hakimi told AFP.

"Three Iranian Kurdish refugees were wounded, including a woman who is in a critical condition," Hakimi said.

He later told AFP that the woman, who was a fighter with the party, had succumbed to her wounds.

The camp is located 40 km west of the city of Sulaimaniyah.

Another opposition group, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), told AFP that a drone attack targeted its camp in the Koysinjaq district near Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, with no casualties reported.

Two drones from Iran downed

The autonomous region's Counter-Terrorism Service said "a warplane downed two bomb-laden drones coming from Iran" towards the province of Erbil, without specifying who the warplane belonged to.

The northern Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish rebel groups, which Iran designates as terrorist organisations and accuses of serving Western or Israeli interests.

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