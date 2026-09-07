Donkeys don bows and sunglasses for a summer race in southern Lebanon, in photos

The race offers a glimpse into Roum’s rural heritage and cultural traditions
Donkeys dressed in colourful bows, sunglasses and crocheted flowers took centre stage as Roum in southern Lebanon hosted its annual summer donkey race, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1964.
Among the participants was Kevin Nakhleh, who rode his donkey, Al-Aawar, to victory in the lively competition near the city of Jezzine. The unusual race drew crowds of spectators, many of whom gathered in the streets to cheer the riders and photograph the decorated animals.
The event is one of the highlights of Roum’s summer festival, bringing residents and visitors together for a celebration rooted in local tradition and community spirit.
Participants guided their donkeys through the town as spectators watched the colourful spectacle unfold. The animals were dressed up for the occasion, adding a playful touch to the long-running event.
Held annually, the race offers a glimpse into Roum’s rural heritage and cultural traditions while providing a cheerful gathering for the community in the summer.
Photos: AP