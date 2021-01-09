Cairo: Lebanon has reported its highest single-day coronavirus cases in nearly 11 months as the country is experiencing tough economic problems.
The Health Ministry Friday confirmed 5,440 virus cases, its highest daily rate since the first case of the pandemic was detected in the country on February 21.
The latest cases bring Lebanon’s overall virus cases to 210,139. The ministry also announced 17 new deaths, raising the overall fatalities to 1,570.
The country started on Thursday enforcing a three-week total lockdown in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Health sector
Lebanon has been suffering from severe economic hardships and a shortage of foreign currency reserves compounded by the global coronavirus outbreak, straining its health sector.
A deadly explosion at the Beirut port in August has fuelled public discontent and forced the government to resign.
Political divisions have since hampered the formation of a new government despite international pressure.