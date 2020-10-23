Cairo: Senior Palestinian official Azzam Al Ahmed said today that he and another Palestinian official had contracted the coronavirus.
“It has been confirmed that I and Dr. Ahmed Majdalani have been infected with the coronavirus after we had regular testing based on an advance appointment with [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas,” Al Ahmed said in a Facebook post.
“I don’t feel any symptoms of the virus. I’ll observe health quarantine and the doctor’s instructions,” he added.
Al Ahmed and Majdalani are members of the Palestinian Liberation organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee.
Al Ahmad’s announcement comes less than a week after veteran politician and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat was hospitalised, stricken with COVID-19.