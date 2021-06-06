Dubai: Morocco has officially issued a COVID-19 vaccination passport to people who have received both doses of the jab as of June 7, via its official COVID-19 vaccine website, local media reported.
This makes Morocco the first Arab country to issue this type of passport.
In a statement, the government said the vaccination passport, which contains a QR code, can be verified through an app designated for this purpose and can be downloaded in a printable form or in an electronic format that can be viewed on a smartphone.
Individuals can also obtain the passport from the local authorities where they received the vaccines.
Over the past few weeks, Morocco has been reporting a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 infections. So far, the North African country has confirmed 521,195 infections, including 9,173 COVID-19 fatalities, and 508,850 recoveries. The country has 10,189 active cases under treatment.