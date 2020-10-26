Dubai: Jordan has approved a decision to reopen three land border crossings, namely Al Mudawwarah border center, King Hussein Bridge and Sheikh Hussein Bridge, on Thursday, October 29.
The Minister of State for Media Affairs, Ali Al Ayed made the announcement, emphasizing that travellers will still be required to abide by health protocols and procedures that require pre-registration on the Visit Jordan electronic platform.
The Committee for Organizing Border Crossings will regulate the movement of passengers and freight through land border crossings.
The decision seeks to address the urgent need for many Jordanians to return by road to their homeland and control external cases to limit the further spread of COVID-19, Al Ayed said.