Dubai: Jordan’s Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into an incident where PCR test samples were found dumped on the street near Al Mashaghel roundabout in Amman, said the head of the coronavirus portfolio Wael Al Hayajneh Saturday.
The samples found have not been used and the nasal swabs have expired, he added.
Over the past monthm Jordan has been reporting record increase in COVID-19 infection. Yesterday, Jordan recorded 63 deaths and 4,940 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 174,335. There are 68,385 active cases of COVID-19 in Jordan,
Jordan ranked 39th globally and fourth in the Arab World in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths, according to Worldometers Saturday.