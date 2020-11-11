Cairo: Sudan’s acting Health Minister Osama Ahmed Abdulrahim has contracted the new coronavirus and is working from quarantine, the country’s health ministry has said.
Abdulrahim and two other senior health officials had tested positive for the virus, the ministry added in a statement.
The officials had done the tests after feeling symptoms of the virus, it said. “They are receiving treatment and are in good health,” the ministry added.
Sudan so far has reported a total of 14,155 virus cases and 10,116 related fatalities.