Abu Dhabi: Egyptians wishing to travel to Saudi Arabia via Bahrain must show a negative PCR test result certificate with a QR code, Egypt’s Ministry of State for Immigration and Egyptians Affairs Abroad said in a statement.
They must also spend two weeks in hotels determined by the Bahraini authorities before arriving in the capital, Manama.
The decisions by the Bahraini authorities also states that Egyptians travelling to Bahrain by air must have a pre-booked flight to a Saudi airport, and a pre-booking in one of the hotels that the Saudi authorities have allocated to spend the quarantine period.
“In addition, Egyptians must undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain and 10 days after. All travellers must also obtain an electronic entry visa to Bahrain, and whoever crosses through the King Fahd Causway, must have received two doses of either of the Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccines. The vaccination certificate must be attested by the Egyptian embassy in Bahrain,” the statement said.