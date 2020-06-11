Dubai: Egypt has decided to resume domestic tourism and charter flights to Matrouh, Red Sea and South Sinai - three provinces with the least COVID-19 infections.
The move was announced today after a meeting of the supreme committee for the management of the novel coronavirus crisis.
It was headed by Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, through video conference who reviewed efforts to counter the strain and the number of infections and recoveries, as various ministries plan to gradually re-open.
Starting Sunday, Egypt will reduce curfew hours nationwide from 8pm to 4am instead of 5am said State Minister of Media and Information Osama Heikal.
Egypt has so far reported 38,284 coronavirus infections, 1,342 deaths due to the novel virus and 10,289 recoveries.
Heikal said domestic tourism and flights to coastal cities will be back starting July 1 while public parks and beaches will continue to be closed across the country until June 30.
A plan is in place to restore all activities across the country in a gradual manner.
Egypt is also considering reopening places of worship in the governorates impacted least by the coronavirus, starting July 1, Heikal added.
Malls and shops nationwide will be allowed to open daily until 6pm instead of 5pm.