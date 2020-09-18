Dog
A dog has become the first animal to test positive for coronavirus in Jordan. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay
Dubai: A dog has tested positive for coronavirus in Irbid, becoming the first animal to test positive for coronavirus in Jordan, local media reported yesterday.

The dog belongs to the owner of a factory in Al Hassan Industrial Estate in Irbid. The owner wanted to travel outside Jordan with his dog and a COVID-19 test was required. After the test results came out, it was found that the dog had tested positive for the virus, according to Ad Dustour Newspaper.

Samples were taken from the owner and his neighbour and the results are expected today.

Accordingly, the COVID-19 investigation teams in Irbid have isolated and disinfected the owner’s house.