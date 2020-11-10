Dubai: Jordan on Monday reported 5,665 new coronavirus cases and 62 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 114,986 and fatalities to 1,295.
Out of the new cases, 271 have been admitted to hospital, taking the total number of patients receiving treatment at health facilities to 1,999. This includes 411 who are critical and receiving treatment at intensive care units across the Kingdom.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, a further 225 new recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The new cases were detected after 27,689 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests conducted across the Kingdom to 2,068,376 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.
“The Jordanian health system is still capable to handle the coronavirus crisis, despite the increased number of new cases and deaths this week,” Ali Al Ayed, Minister of State for Media Affairs, said during a press conference.
The government recently signed agreement with private hospitals to provide 1,000 beds and 180 ICU beds for coronavirus patients, he added.
Another agreement was also signed with a company to establish three new field hospitals with a total capacity of 1,050 beds and 180 ICU beds, in Amman, Irbid and Ma’an.
These three hospitals will be ready to treat coronavirus patients within 35 days.
The number of medical staff will be increased in public hospitals to be able handle the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Al Ayed.
The minister added that the nationwide night-time lockdown will remain as scheduled starting from Tuesday at 10pm and will continue until Sunday at 6am.