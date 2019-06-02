Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Occupied Jerusalem - Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli occupation regime police at a highly sensitive holy site in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday as an Israeli holiday coincided with the final days of Ramadan.

Muslim worshippers at the Haram Al Sharif compound were angered over Jewish visits to the site.

The Muslim Waqf organisation which oversees the site said police used rubber bullets and pepper spray, adding that two people were arrested.

The incident took place as Israelis marked “Jerusalem Day”, which commemorates the regime’s capture and occupation of the city’s mainly Palestinian eastern sector in the 1967 Six-Day War.

This year’s holiday coincided with the final days of Ramadan.

The Haram Al Sharif is located in east Jerusalem.

Sunday’s visit was the first time since Tuesday that Jews were allowed into the site, according to activists.

Jews are allowed to visit the site during set hours but not pray there to avoid provoking tensions.

Later on Sunday, tens of thousands of Israelis were expected to mark the day by marching through the city, culminating in celebrations at the Western Wall, which is below the Haram Al Sharif compound.

Following its seizure in 1967, east Jerusalem was annexed by the Israeli regime in a move never recognised by the international community.