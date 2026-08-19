It runs from Shanghai/Ningbo area, north through the Bering Strait, along Russia’s Arctic coast past the North Pole region, then south into the North Sea toward Hamburg and other European ports — completely avoiding the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, Suez Canal, and any Middle Eastern waters.Context: Why Now?This launch is not happening in isolation. It comes as the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has severely disrupted two of the world’s most critical shipping chokepoints: