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Bahrain, Spain foreign ministers exchange views on latest international developments, review longstanding ties

Top diplomats review Bahrain-Spain ties, UN Security Council role

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Bahrain, Spain foreign ministers exchange views on latest international developments, review longstanding ties
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MANAMA: Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, received a telephone call from José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that during the call, the two ministers reviewed the strong and longstanding ties between Bahrain and Spain, and discussed means to further develop cooperation across various domains in support of the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

They also exchanged views on Bahrain’s diplomatic efforts as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, including its presidency of the Council for the month of April.

They highlighted Bahrain’s role in advancing initiatives aimed at maintaining international peace and security, as well as promoting effective multilateral cooperation.

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