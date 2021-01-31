Cairo: Egyptian police arrested a suspected arsonist after a massive fire had swept across a famed auto spare market in central Cairo, sources said.
Fourteen stores were gutted by the fire that erupted at Al Tawfiqyieh market on Friday. Initial inspection of the site has estimated the resulting damage at about 20 million Egyptian pounds (Dh4.6 million). Investigations found that the blaze had been caused by tossing highly inflammable substance, the sources added.
The suspect admitted to having ignited the fire to settle a score with his cousins who own stores in the market, the sources said.
He added in investigations that he had a dispute with his cousins over a commission for brokering in selling a shop in the bustling area. Out of revenge, the suspect allegedly doused petrol at his cousins’ stores, sparking the fire that quickly extended to neighbouring shops.
Prosecutors ordered the suspect remanded for four days pending further questioning.
A hub for dealers in car spare parts, Al Tawfiqyieh market is located in an area, which is home to the Supreme Court, department stores and cinemas.