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Arab League Secretary-General, Egyptian Foreign Minister stress importance of advancing joint Arab action

Cairo meetings push for stronger Arab coordination amid regional challenges

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Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.
Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.
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CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty have stressed the importance of advancing the joint Arab action framework and strengthening coordination among Arab countries to address regional and international challenges.

The remarks came during two meetings held today at the Arab League General Secretariat headquarters.

The first was with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, while the second brought together the heads and directors of specialised Arab organisations.

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During the meetings, the Secretary-General outlined his vision for the priorities of the coming period, stressing that the region's rapidly evolving developments and mounting challenges require a reassessment and modernisation of existing approaches in line with regional and international changes and to enhance the effectiveness of joint Arab action.

Badr Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's commitment to providing full support for the Secretary-General and his vision to develop the Arab League's working mechanisms, underscoring the organisation's pivotal role as the umbrella framework for joint Arab action.

He stressed that the challenges facing Arab countries require greater cohesion and solidarity among Arab states.

The Secretary-General also called on the heads and directors of the specialised Arab organisations to present practical and implementable ideas and initiatives that would enhance the efficiency of the joint Arab action system.

They, in turn, expressed their support for his vision and priorities for the next phase.

Both sides agreed to intensify regular meetings to strengthen coordination and integration among the institutions of joint Arab action and to follow up on the implementation of joint programmes and activities.

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